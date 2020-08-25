The Haunting Of Hill House 2 : Netflix’s announcements regarding it till now !!

- Advertisement -

A masterpiece by Mike Flanagan , The Haunting of Hill House Season 2 . Also called ‘The Haunting of Bly Manon’ is coming soon and this year only as Netflix reveals . However , next season will not focus on Crain family from season 1. But will have small different plots combine to form a strong storyline and narrative .

The Haunting Of Hill House 2 Release Date :

Till now there is no official announcement about the release of season 2. But as Netflix reveals that the show is going to return soon. So audience and critics are expecting it around October 2020. But nothing is predictable or stable in these pandemic times. Now it will be interesting to witness if release dates gets affected by pandemic and global lockdown.

Expectations from plot of Season 2 :

As official teaser is available on different platforms . In teaser ,we hear a quote ” The terrace and the whole new place , the lawn and the garden deyond it. All I can see of the park were empty with great emptiness. ” The turn of screw a horror novella by Henry James may be the backbone of season 2. Some of the wonderfull ghost stories people not witness before . The show not only base on Turn of The Screw but it’s fascinating to have bigger canvas .

Cast and Artists for Season 2 :

Oliver Jackson , Victoria Pedretti will return for season two. But as different characters and will not perform in pairs .