The Handmaid’s Tale season 4 release date, cast, trailer, plot:

THE HANDMAID’S TALE season 4 has been announced by the creators of the dystopian drama – but what do we know about the new series?

The Handmaid’s Tale will be returning for a fourth season of the hit dystopian drama on Hulu as viewers find out what is next for June Osborne (played by Elisabeth Moss). However, there could be some delays as filming was recently shut down in the wake of coronavirus COVID-19.

The Handmaid’s Tale season 4 released?

The previous seasons of the show have been released once a year since 2017 but this seems to imply there will not be a summer release date. However, now it appears this may be delayed further following production being shut down after the outbreak of coronavirus COVID-19.

This was announced by star Elisabeth Moss on Instagram on March 16.

In a post, she wrote: “We shut down production of season four to preserve the health and safety of our cast and crew and join the world in an attempt to flatten the curve.

“This show is my life and this cast and crew is my family. Nothing is more important than making sure they and everyone around them are safe.

“We hope to be back in production as soon as it’s safe to do so. In the meantime stay safe and healthy and take care of yourselves. So much love from our family to yours.”

The cast of The Handmaid’s Tale season 4?

There has been no news yet about who will be returning for the fourth series of The Handmaid’s Tale.

The majority of the leading cast is expected to return for another season.

This is expected to include Elisabeth Moss as June Osborne, Yvonne Strahovski as Serena Joy and Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia.

Other potential returning cast members include O.T. Fagbenle as Luke, Alexis Bledel as Emily, and Joseph Fiennes as Commander Waterford.

The plot of The Handmaid’s Tale season 4?

The Handmaid’s Tale season three has only just finished airing on Hulu so it’s not clear yet what direction the plot will take.

The next series is likely to pick up on the cliffhanger ending of season three where June (played by Elisabeth Moss) was swept away by her fellow handmaidens.

The children managed to escape and make the journey to Canada, so we are likely to see more of this in the new season.

Serena (Yvonne Strahovski) was also arrested in the final episode, which will have an impact on her future next season.

MGM and Hulu have also now announced that the sequel novel The Testaments will also be adapted into a TV series, but it is not yet clear when this will come out or whether this will become part of season four.

At the Television Critics Association winter press tour, executive producer Warren Littlefield revealed more about what will happen in the season.

According to TV Guide, he said: “We have not planned season four to be the end, but we also look to Margaret [Atwood]’s book The Testaments and know that that story takes us 15 years into the future.

“We don’t see ending it in [season four], and I can honestly say to you, we don’t have a definitive out.

“But I think we want to keep the bar high, and it would not be a bad thing to leave the audience wanting more, and then we could ideally shift into The Testaments.”

As well as this, there are plenty of theories about what could happen next, including Gilead invading Canada as well as over what role Nick will play.