THE HANDMAID’S TALE SEASON 4: Cast, Release date, Trailer updates and Story plot expected

Hulu confirmed season 4 of The handmaid’s tale to reporters at the Television Critics Association event on Friday, July 26.

The Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning drama will return for 13 more episodes.

Season 3 promises to end with “quite a cliffhanger.”

WHAT do WE kNOW SO FAR?

Hulu gave fans of The Handmaid’s Tale the confirmation they were craving last Friday. Hulu revealed that it’s renewing the award-winning dystopian cautionary tale. The news arrived before Season 3 has even had a chance to get viewers reeling over its inevitable cliffhanger. So sharpen your grip, here’s everything we know about the forthcoming season so far.

CAST TO BE FEATURED?

We may see new faces in season 4. The major players are Moss, Bledel, Yvonne Strahovski, Ann Down, Joseph Fiennes, Max Minghella, Samira Wiley, and others.

EXPECTED STORY PLOT?

Season 3 kicks off with June remaining in Gilead for the sake of her daughter Hannah, taking up a new posting at Commander Lawrence’s house, and leading a rebellion of Marthas.

Meanwhile, fellow handmaid Emily, played by Alexis Bledel, finds refuge in Canada with June’s newborn baby, Nichole. Aunt Lydia reveals it’ll take more than being stabbed and thrown down a flight of stairs to get rid of her. And Serena Waterford’s relationship with June continues to teeter between friend and foe.

As season 3 took us out of the confines of New England and into the nation’s capital, perhaps season 4 will march us into other territories to see the effects of Gilead.

RELEASE DATE EXPECTED?

Since season 3 premiered in June (fitting) of last year, we’re hoping for another spring/summer release in 2020. So stay tuned on the moscoop.

IS THERE ANY TRAILER SO FAR?

The official Twitter account for The Handmaid’s Tale did post this teaser showcasing June and her signature smirk hinting at all of the rebellion we can look forward to in season 4.