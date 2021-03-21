The Habit Of Giving Children A Phone To keep Them Calm Can Make Them More Angry; Good At keeping Away From it

There is a need to be alert if you also hold your smartphone to convince and keep your children calm. Research by American scientists on smartphones and the behavior of children aged 2 to 3 years is surprising. Researchers say the habit of giving phones to children can make them angry.

This Is How The Research Took Place

According to scientists, watching cartoons on smartphones was monitored on the behavior of children aged between 2 and 3 years. Parents were also asked how much their children use smartphones. Which of the TV, video games, tablets, and smartphones do they use so much.

Research Results Surprised

According to the researchers, when the parents were given gadgets to stop their anger when the gadgets were withdrawn from them, the anger increased more than before. Research says the situation may worsen if children see such behavior for a long time.

Scientists advise keeping the child away from gadgets

Researchers have suggested a strategy to keep children away from gadgets so that the child does not write angry behavior in a public place. Avoid showing audio and video on the phone to control children’s emotions, says researcher Sarah Koen of Brigham Young University.

Let kids Use The Smartphone

The guidelines of the Royal College of Pediatrics and Child Health say, avoid giving gadgets to a child under 18 months of age. Do not allow 2 to 5-year-olds to use gadgets for more than an hour a day. Parents should take care of what kind of things children are seeing. Keep them away from gadgets while eating and while traveling.