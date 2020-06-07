THE GRAND TOUR’: SEASON 5 TO RELEASE SHORTLY

- Advertisement -

‘The Grand Tour’ is back with the news of the release of it’s another wonderful season. It is a television series produced by Amazon which now being streamed at the platform of Amazon Prime Video. It has been brought into existence by the collaboration of Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, James May, and Andy Wilman.

FORMAT OF THE SERIES:

The format of the series includes car reviews, races, motoring challenges, star guest interviews, and many other activities that resemble the format of Top Gear.

OVERLOOKING SEASON 4:

Season 4 was more about exploring new things and being adventurous. The gang tours around various wonderful locations like Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and Thailand. Despite scrapping the concept of ‘Tent studio’, the show goes on with a boom.

RETURN?

The Grand Tour is expected to arrive again with a new season and new entertaining ideas. As usual, he is sure of having enough ideas to entertain people with concepts based on cars. He has successfully proved this with his season 4 which has gained a lot of popularity even after removing ‘Tent studio’, as described earlier.

FILMING OF THE NEW SEASON:

The filming of the series is partially complete yet. There is still half a part of the season to film. The producers have assured the audience to complete the filming as soon as possible and announce the releasing dates.

The viewers can also expect two more seasons ahead of this series as Clarkson is filled up with enough ideas for the same.

PLACES TO BE VISITED IN SEASON 5:

The places to be visited in season 5 have not been confirmed yet.

Clarkson is expected to return this season. He says he is never out of ideas. When asked about the things to be done with the cars, he is already filled up with ideas that would be sufficient for the next five years.

RELEASE DATES:

This car-based reality show is anticipated to release its new season shortly. According to the sources, there is no announcement made officially in this regard. Clarkson is being followed by various viewers on Instagram to know the releasing dates.