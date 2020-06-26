The Grand Tour Season 5: Show Renewal, Cast, Possibility of Season 6 and all the latest information about the show

The Grand Tour will be back soon with an official release date, and fans are more than excited about the show. This is also one of the most popular shows available on Amazon Prime. The show is a motor show series produced by Amazon itself. The series is so popular that it is viewed across 195 countries in the world. The show is hosted by Jeremy Clarkson, James May, and Richard Hammond and is one of the best reality shows out there for the motor freaks. The show is all about car races, reviews, time-lapses, and celebrity interviews.

About the show:

This motor show has won millions of hearts, and Andy Willman has confirmed the renewal of the new season. It is also mentioned that there is also the possibility of Season 6, which is double the joy for the fans. The show is all about adventure. The team has travelled to Singapore, Vietnam, and Malaysia, and we can confirm that this will follow up in the upcoming seasons too. In Season 5, the team will explore more of Asia. The show has also made many changes, including shifting from the Top Gear format to more of adventure. The upcoming seasons are expected to be more fun and entertaining. Because one and a half year is left for shooting, the team will traverse more.

The cast of the new season:

Season 5 will continue with some of the iconic cast members, including Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, James May, Mike Skinner, and Abbie Eaton. Some new faces might be introduced, which are not yet confirmed officially. Clarkson will be back in this season as he mentioned that he’s never been run of ideas.

Release date of the show:

The announcement of Season 5 has created a considerable hype, and the fans are now eagerly waiting for the release date. Fans and viewers are now following Clarkson’s Instagram to get the next update. We can expect the team to announce the release date soon. Also, the filming is not possible now due to the global pandemic so the show might be delayed.

The Grand Tour is available on Amazon Prime.

