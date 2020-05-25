The Grand Tour Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Need To Know

- Advertisement -

The Grand tour is back at it again with the announcement of a brand new season and we can confirm that the fans are excited as ever. Grand Tour is a motor show streaming on Amazon Prime and is also produced by Amazon. The show has been a great hit since Season 1. The show is also said to be viewed across more than 195 countries and territories. The show includes races, reviews, challenges, and exploration. This show has also received great ratings and positive critics and has been a success since the beginning.

The announcement of The Grand Tour Season 5:

So Andy Willman, who worked previously for the Top gear and currently is working in The Grand Tour has confirmed this in his Instagram post. The viewers are more than happy to receive the news about the new season. Not just one, considering that one and a half years is left for shooting, there might be the possibility of two seasons too.

Filming of Season 5:

Since Season 4, the show has made a lot of changes including switching from the Top Gear format to more of an adventure. In Season 4, the team has also traveled to various places including Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, and so on. So it’s obvious that Season 5 will focus more on exploration and adventure. The team might explore more of Asia. No official confirmation has been made about the places that the team will be traveling to. But it is promising that the new season will come with more fun and entertaining.

The Cast of The New Season:

Season 5 will continue with some of the iconic cast members including Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, James May, Mike Skinner, and Abbie Eaton. Some new faces might be introduced which are not yet confirmed officially. Clarkson will be back in this season as he mentioned that he’s never been run of ideas.

When will ‘The Grand Tour Season 5’ Stream?

The announcement of the Season 5 has created a great hype and the fans are now eagerly waiting for the release date. Fans and viewers are now following Clarkson’s Instagram to get the next update.