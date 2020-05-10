The Grand Tour season 5: Plot, Cast, Release Date And Everything We Want To Know About So Far!

- Advertisement -

Grand tour: Watch Jeremy, Richard, and James as they depart on a globe-wide journey driving new and exciting cars from companies around the world.

Plot

‘The Grand Tour’ is a prime video series presented by former Top Gear trio-Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May. The series is almost like Top Gear, in which it addresses all about the efficiency of cars, motorcycles, and trucks. And it is a little different in The Grand Tour. They have races and competitions.

At every different location: Johannesburg, Lapland, Rotterdam, Stuttgart Whitby, Scotland, California, Nashville, and Dubai, the team films inside their huge mobile tent rather than a studio. The hosts try extraordinary things in exciting places around the world, such as becoming Special Forces at a military training base, driving a powerful car on a race track.

Cast

All the cast members are themselves in the series. The cast being:

Jeremy Clarkson

James May

Dominic Cooper

Richard Hammond

Andy Willman

Mike Skinner

Casey Anderson

Release date/Reception

The Grand Tour available to audiences in more than 195 countries and territories, drawing ideal audiences after its first season and earning critics’ favourable feedback. A program-based video game, The Grand Tour Game, had released on January 15, 2019.

Built as an episodic, casual driving game, players experience a series of challenges based on those from the show and use the same cars involved-for each new season of the series, a season of the game released with about 15 different obstacles for the player to take on.

There’s actually no release date for season five on the list, so as long as we find it, we’ll keep it right here, so you don’t forget it for a second. But first, we need the rest of the four-season, which only started off on December 13, 2019.