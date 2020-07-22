Home TV Show The Grand Tour: Season 5: Expected Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Plot, And...
The Grand Tour: Season 5: Expected Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Plot, And Latest Update You Need to Know !!!

The Grand Tour an original Amazon Prime Video Series was released back in 2016. Following its release, the series received much praise and appreciation from both viewers and critics.

After the success of the Grand Tour series, fans are much awaited with its fifth season. But the big question is the much anticipated Season 5 on the cards?

The Grand Tour Season 5-Release Date

There is no official word regarding the Grand Tour’s Fifth season. But not to worry fans because the Producer of the show Andy Wilman announced that they have expanded their contract with Amazon Prime for another two years. Therefore, we can certainly say that Season 5 is much on the cards.

About the series

In a nutshell, The Grand tour is all about cars, challenges, and its ratings. It’s all about the adrenaline rush one looks for. In the current season, the cast takes great care of their boats and sail around.

In regards to the fifth season its much of a mystery of what is to come. The Grand Tour: Seamen is the current season.

The Grand Tour Season 5:Cast

We don’t have a confirmation about the cast because the cast and crew are still active around the current season. But, according to the sources the amazing trio consisting of-Jeremy Clarkson, James May, and Richard Hammond are all set to return for the much anticipated season. The official announcement about the cast will be done after the wrapping up of the current season.

The Grand Tour Season 5:Plot

The plot of the new season is still a mystery to all. We will update you as soon as any new update arrives.

The Grand Tour Season 5:Trailer

The trailer for the next season has not been shot yet as the cast and crew are active with the shooting of the current season.

