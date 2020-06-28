Home TV Show The Grand Tour season 5: cast, plot, release date and things need...
The Grand Tour season 5: cast, plot, release date and things need to know

By- Yogesh Upadhyay

The Grand Tour:

The grand tour in s a British motoring show is set to return to satisfy the car and automobile fans. Like always, Amazon prime video has the responsibility of broadcasting it in instalments. The main reason behind its popularity is the faction of Jeremy Clarkson, James May, Richard Hammond, and Andy Wilman.

Amazon hasn’t revealed or shared anything regarding this show’s future, but some crew members have hinted that Grand Tour has some fuel left in the tank and soon will be back on the roads.

Season 5 release date:

Till the time, no official announcement regarding the release of the next season is made by any crew members or production team or Amazon prime video. But it is expected in late 2021.

What’s new will be there:

On Grand Tour, we witness the traditional tent studio from the fourth season’s disposal. The introduction of a live crowd was much received by critics and lovers equally. We can expect them to witness some changes in the upcoming period. Last season was mostly focused on Asian countries, Cambodia, Myanmar, Thailand, Vietnam, etc. Although there is no such news regarding the places of the shoot by any member, the report is that this season there may be a tour of Russian countries.

Cast : 

Jeremy Clarkson stated in an interview that she, along with Richard Hammond, will surely return in next season. Another actress is not so sure yet. James May’s appearance in season five is doubtful as he is s finding challenging to cope up with work at his old age.

Yogesh Upadhyay

