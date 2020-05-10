The Grand Tour Season 4 Episode 2: Release Date Delay, Season Cancel Update!

- Advertisement -

BACKGROUND:

Fans have been waiting long for ‘The Grand Tour Season 4 Episode 2’. Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, Andy Wilman & James May star in the Amazon Original series about motoring “The Grand Tour.”

It is now running on its fourth season on the Prime Video streaming service. The fourth season is called “The Grand Tour presents,” and the last episode featured the hosts of the show trading racing cars for boats in Southeast Asia –Vietnam & Cambodia– in a take from the previous seasons that the audience seems to enjoy.

The COVID–19 pandemic has taken its toll on many productions worldwide. For The Grand Tour season 4, the pandemic consequences delayed the output for the on-going series.

Since this series presents worldwide takes on motorsports, with the World Health Organization’s recommendations to avoid non-essential international travel, the producers for The Grand Tour decided to pause the production.

RELEASE DATE:

Season 4, Episode 2 of The Grand Tour, will be released in May 2020.

This confirmation comes straight from Jeremy Clarkson as he mentioned the show’s episode 2 is almost ready to air.

Season 4 of the rest of the season has, however, been postponed.

There are two more episodes with the same concept shown this season, that is currently delayed because of international travel precautions.

The Grand Tour Season 4 Episode 2 Plotline

The exact plotline about the second episode of the fourth season for Grand Tour Presents isn’t public. Still, there’s a single line of information that Jeremy Clarkson tells Global news about this episode.

Stating that it begins on the French overseas territory island of La Réunion and that it ends in Madagascar, these islands feature many attractive leisure points that the eccentric group that produces The Grand Tour enjoys.

Jeremy was also able to confirm some lousy news regarding the series producer Andy Millman.

Currently, episode two’s trip to Madagascar consists of more than 1,000 hours of raw footage. Still, the producer has been unable to complete the event due to contracting the coronavirus earlier this year.

Jeremy added: “The producer of the show, Andy Wilman, who also edits it for months and months and months… he had to take to his bed a few weeks ago with this weird new flu.