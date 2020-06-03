THE GRAND TOUR SEASON 4: Cast, Release date, Trailer updates and all latest information

- Advertisement -

ABOUT THE SERIES:

The Grand Tour season 4 was called off in December. The show had three hosts Jeremy Clarkson, James May, and Richard Hammond. They swapped cars for boats in Cambodia and Vietnam. The series was super successful on the television. Jeremy Clarkson announced some good news. He revealed that episode 2 of The Grand Tour season 4 is almost ready.

CAST:

The main cast of season 4 includes:

Jeremy Clarkson

Richard Hammond

James May

Abbie Eaton as Driver

Mike skinner as The American

STORY PLOT:

The exact theme for the second episode is not yet clear. But we do know that it will start in La Réunion and then ends largely in Madagascar.

So all you can do right now is to wait for the show's return. Likewise, many other shows have been delayed.

RELEASE DATE:

Fans are eager to watch the further episodes of the car-focused show, the Grand Tour. Unfortunately, the show has stopped due to COVID – 19 outbreak. Due to this, the viewers feel that further episodes will not be telecasted. But we also know that the upcoming episode of The Grand Tour after season 2 will take a longer time to release.

TRAILER:

There are no trailer updates so far.