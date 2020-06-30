The Grand Tour Season 4: All the latest information about the upcoming episodes of the show

One of the most popular shows on Amazon Prime is The Grand Tour. The show is top-rated and is viewed by people from 195 countries around the world. The Grand Tour started premiering in 2019 and has a total of 39 episodes as of now. The show is hosted by Jeremy Clarkson, James May, and Richard Hammond and is one of the best reality shows out there for the motor freaks. The show is all about cars, adventures, reviews and more. The Grand Tour is currently in its fourth season, and the next episode is all set to go.

About the show:

In the current season,the show is hosted by Jeremy Clarkson, James May, and Richard Hammond, where they now have cars for boats and are travelling in Vietnam and Cambodia. The show has become very popular, especially this Season. Also, Jeremy informed me that the second episode would be arriving soon. There is also more. We are also getting some individual events this season, which is officially confirmed. The next chapter will be all about the Madagascar adventure, but the release date has still kept a mystery. As of the current situation, travelling is currently not possible. So there might be a delay in the upcoming episodes. Clarkson also mentioned, “Maybe you haven’t heard. There’s a virus you see, and it’s making international travel tricky.”

The cast of the show:

Some of the iconic cast members including Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, James May, Mike Skinner, and Abbie Eaton. Some new faces might be introduced, which are not yet confirmed officially.

About the new Season:

The team has already confirmed the further new seasons of the show. The show will not just have one Season but maybe two. The team will further explore the places in Asia. The team has also decided to shift from the old Top Gear format and is very interesting to watch. The team has already confirmed the future if they show, and fans are enjoying it.

The show is available on Amazon Prime.

