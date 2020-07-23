The Good Place Season 5 :Expected Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, And All Latest Updates !!

The Good Place is an American fantasy-comedy television series created by Michael Schur. The series aired from 19 September 2016 to 30 January 2020 on NBC. It has 53 episodes with 13 in each in the first three seasons and 14 in season four.

About Season 5

Following the release of season four, everyone was curious about season 5. But NBC just ceased all the rumors and news and opted to terminate show on season four. So there will be no season five or any other season till now. It is not easy for some fans to accept as they were expecting another season.

Reason for Cancellation

Throughout the announcement of Season four makers were stating that it was last season. Together with this season, the show ends. They also said that “We presume fans will adore what Mike Schure has in store for its greatest reason.”

The creator of the show announcing the end of the show said, ” As this show now has more than 50 episodes and I am satisfied with them. And four seasons are sufficient.” As per reports, we can anticipate a spin-off of the show.