“The Good Place Season 4” Release Date, Cast, Plot, And You Need to Know Latest Update !!

The Good Place is back with the last season of the series. This season is produced by three major houses, including Fremulon, 3 Arts Entertainment, and Universal Television.

The Good Place aired from September 19, 2016, till January 30, 2020, when the final episode of this series was released. It is an American comedy show based on fantasies and was created by Michael Spur. The show is mainly about Eleanor Shellstrop arriving in her afterlife, and Michael welcomes her to “The Good Place”. The Good Place referred is a heaven-like utopia designed by him to reward her for a marvelous way of life she had been living. But she soon realizes that she is here by mistake and now has to hide her imperfect morality and try to become an ethical and a much better person.

The Good Place Season 4 Release date

The final season of the show was aired from September 26, 2019, to January 30, 2020. It was comprised of 14 episodes. The trailer was, however, launched in the same month on September 7, 2019.

The Good Place Season 4 Cast

The regular cast of the show includes Kristen Bell as Eleanor Shellstrop, William Jackson Harper as Chidi Anagonye, Jameela Jamil as Tahani Al-Jamil, D’Arcy Carden as Janet, Manny Jacinto as Jason Mendoza, Ted Danson as Michael.

The Good Place Season 4 Plot

There are 13 episodes in the fourth season of the series. Details of each episode have been given below. The episodes include: