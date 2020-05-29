The Good Place Season 4: Fantastic Storyline, Release Date, Cast And New Updates Here

- Advertisement -

The fourth and final season of the fantasy-comedy television series The Good Place, created by Michael Schur, was ordered by NBC on December 4, 2018. The season premiered on September 26, 2019, and consisted of 14 episodes. The season is produced by Fremulon, 3 Arts Entertainment, and Universal Television.

The series focuses on Eleanor Shellstrop (Kristen Bell), a deceased young woman who wakes up in the afterlife and is welcomed by Michael (Ted Danson) to “the Good Place” in reward for her righteous life; however, she eventually discovers that Michael’s “Good Place” is a hoax, and she is actually in the “Bad Place”, to be psychologically and emotionally tortured by her fellow afterlife residents. Eleanor and Michael claim that “the points system” for assigning humans to the Good Place or Bad Place is fundamentally flawed; in the real world, assigning a certain action as categorically Good or Bad is practically impossible due to unintended consequences. In the fourth season, they are given a chance to prove their hypothesis. They design an experiment meant to demonstrate that humans in a simulated Good Place can show moral development. One of the experiment subjects is Eleanor’s boyfriend, Chidi (William Jackson Harper), who has volunteered to have his memory erased to preserve the integrity of the experiment. Jameela Jamil, Manny Jacinto, and D’Arcy Carden also star as Eleanor and Michael’s friends and collaborators in the experiment. Each of the episodes is listed as “Chapter (xx)” following the opening title card; the final episode is listed as “The Final Chapter”.

We are expecting the original cast members to return once again!

This means we are going to see Kristen Bell as Eleanor Shellstrop, who is our series protagonist, William Jackson Harper, as Chidi Anagonye, Jameela Jamil, as Tahani Al-Jamil, Manny Jacinto as Jason Mendoza, Ted Danson as Michael and D’Arcy Carden as Janet.

Other than that, we have various other characters who come in the category of different celestial beings, humans as well as demons. These characters are recurring and appear based on the storyline of the episode.

What is going to be the storyline for The Good Place Season 4?

The show deals with the afterlife of the main characters who are initially tricked into thinking that they are in “The Good Place” when it is “The bad Place” created as “Pseudo-Good Place” for people who don’t deserve to go to the actual “Good Place.”

When Eleanor finds out about reality, she teams up with her friends, determined to reach the actual “Good Place.”