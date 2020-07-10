Home TV Show THE GOOD DOCTOR SEASON 4: Release date, Cast, Trailer, Spoilers, Announcement and...
THE GOOD DOCTOR SEASON 4: Release date, Cast, Trailer, Spoilers, Announcement and everything you need to know so far.

By- Rida Samreen
The Good Doctor is an American medical drama television series. The first season of the series made its initial debut entry in the television industry on September 25, 2017. The series has completed three seasons with 56 episodes. Based on the positive response from the audience development, thas renewed the series for the fourth consecutive time. It has become mandatory for every entertainment company to indulge in a continuous update to survive in a highly competitive industry.

RELEASE DATE:

There is no official release date set for The Good Doctor season 4. But we may expect the season to release on September 2021. Although we are not aware of the precise date of release, we know that the creators are putting all their efforts to give us a good story. We can expect some new developments in season 4 so stay tuned.

 

THE GOOD DOCTOR SEASON 4
TRAILER:

There are no trailer updates on season 4. Stay tuned on moscoop for all latest information.

CAST:

The main cast for season 4 will be:
  • Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy,
  • Nicholas Gonzalez as Dr. Neil Melendez,
  • Antonia Thomas as Dr. Claire Brown,
  • Chuku Modu as Dr. Jared Kalu,
  • Beau Garrett as Jessica Preston,
  • Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews,
  • Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman,
  • Tamlyn Tomita as Allegra Aoki,
  • Will Yun Lee as Dr. Alex Park,
  • Fiona Gubelmann as Dr. Morgan Reznick,
  • Christina Chang as Dr. Audrey Lim,
  • Paige Spara as Lea Dilallo,
  • Jasika Nicole as Dr. Carly Lever,
  • Dylan Kingwell as Steve Murphy
  • Teryl Rothery as J.L.
  • Chris D’Elia as Kenny,
  • Sheila Kelley as hospital barista Debbie Wexler,
  • Lisa Edelstein as Dr. Marina Blaize,
  • Daniel Dae Kim as Dr. Jackson Han,
  • Sharon Leal as Breeze Brown,
  • Ricky He as Kellan Park,
  • Karin Konoval as Deena Petrina,
  • Irene Keng as Dr. Elle McLean,
  • Eve Gordon as Nurse Fryday,
  • Eric Winter as Dr. Matt Coyle,
  • Marsha Thomason as Dr. Isabel Barnes,
  • Kelly Blatz as Aidan Coulter,
  • Manny Jacinto as Bobby Ato,
  • Necar Zadegan as Dr. Ko.
  • Holly Taylor as Maddie Glassman.

STORY PLOT:

The series is about a young doctor who is an autistic savant. He lives in a fictional San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital. The doctor experienced trouble in his childhood. How he practices as a doctor and how he cures the patients is the crux of the story.
Rida Samreen
