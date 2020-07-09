The Good Doctor Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot And A Great Storyline Released Here

- Advertisement -

The Good Doctor Season 4

The Good Doctor has been a popular drama for ABC for the past three seasons, so the news that the series has been renewed for a fourth season (which broke in February 2020) came as no surprise to loyal fans.

The medical drama features Freddie Highmore in the lead role of Doctor Shaun Murphy, a role for which he was nominated for a Golden Globe back in 2018. Dr Murphy, who has savant syndrome, faces challenges most surgical residents don’t have to deal with on top of their difficult job, as he often struggles to deal with the emotional and social aspects of his profession.

The show’s third season came to an end on March 30, with some characters departing before the conclusion of the two-part finale, and fans left crying their eyes out in living rooms across the world. Fortunately for them, with a fourth season confirmed, there will be more to come from Dr. Murphy and his colleagues.

What is the release date for season 4 of The Good Doctor?

The Good Doctor runs typically on an annual release cycle like most other cable shows, which would usually mean that fans could expect a season four premiere around September. But unfortunately, current circumstances must be taken into account. With the coronavirus pandemic affecting filming on film and television projects all over the world, it seems unlikely at this stage that the cast and crew will be able to get any filming done for the foreseeable future, making a September release date pretty unlikely.

Series creator and executive producer David Shore spoke to Deadline about production plans amid the outbreak, stating that the writers would start working on scripts via video conferencing. With that in mind, it seems that the crew are going for as regular a schedule as possible, with the hope they can start filming in time to begin dropping episodes in September. More likely, however, The Good Doctor will be returning later in the year, if not sometime in 2021. We’ll be keeping our eye out for an official premiere date, and we’ll be updating this post accordingly.

Who is in the cast for season 4 of The Good Doctor?

The season three finale indicated that there would be some changes to the cast. In the episode, Dr. Neil Melendez (Nicholas Gonzalez) was caught in an earthquake, and he at first appeared to have only minor scrapes; however, it was later revealed that he had severe internal injuries. As a result, the doctor said a tearful goodbye to his loved ones before passing on.

There are also hints that other doctors may have said their goodbyes. Dr. Carly Lever (Jasika Nicole) appeared to be exiting, although Shore did say she might have a smaller role to play in the future. “I would love to have her back here and there,” Shore told TV Line in March 2020. “I love Jasika, and would love to see her on the show, but it will not be in the same capacity.”

Dr. Alex Park (Will Yun Lee) could also be leaving, as he expressed in the season finale that he wanted to move back to Arizona to be closer to his family. And Dr. Morgan Reznick (Fiona Gubelmann) may have ended her career as a surgeon when she operated on a patient in the season finale while still recovering from major surgery on her own hands. Shore did try to reassure fans that both would be returning in some capacity, but with some drastic changes after their experiences.

Aside from the confirmed and suspected departures, Highmore will be back in the lead role, and it seems that his love interest Lea (Paige Spara) will also continue to make appearances. Others who are almost certainly returning include Antonia Thomas (Dr. Claire Browne), Christina Chang (Dr. Audrey Lim), Hill Harper (Dr. Marcus Andrews), and Richard Schiff (Dr. Aaron Glassman).