Home TV Show "The Good Doctor" Season 3: Release date, Cast, Plot and Lot More
TV Show

“The Good Doctor” Season 3: Release date, Cast, Plot and Lot More

By- Raman Kumar
- Advertisement -

[Caution: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 3, Episode 19 of The Fantastic Doctor, “Hurt.”]

San Jose was rocked by a huge earthquake in the penultimate episode of The Good Doctor Season 3, and not everyone will survive.

That is what fans have been bracing themselves for since this season’s promos for those two episodes, and we know there will be some adjustments at the up Season 4.

A couple of the physicians — Glassman (Richard Schiff) and Melendez (Nicholas Gonzalez) — were in an event, together with Lea (Paige Spara) as soon as the earthquake struck. The remaining physicians have jumped into action to assist the wounded, and from the end of Episode 19, which includes among their own.

Click through the gallery over to find the characters’ odds of survival.

Also Read:  I Am Not Okay with This: Every Major Update On Season 2
- Advertisement -
Raman Kumar
Raman is associated with Moscoop for a long time as an International Author now he is Owner and has a keen interest in sharing news and leaks related to smartphones and gadgets. You can reach him at [email protected]

Must Read

A Million Little Things Season 2 : [Spoiler] The Cast Member in Question Weighs In

TV Show Raman Kumar -
Warning: This post contains major spoilers from A Million Little Things‘ Season 2 finale. Someone better phone A Million Little Matters ' Katherine back and let...
Read more

Oh Ramona! Every Details On This Show And Renewal Status

TV Show Manish yadav -
Oh, Ramona! Was a box-office hit in its home country of Romania, and today it is on Netflix, prepared to go toe-to-toe together with...
Read more

“The Good Doctor” Season 3: Release date, Cast, Plot and Lot More

TV Show Raman Kumar -
San Jose was rocked by a huge earthquake in the penultimate episode of The Good Doctor Season 3, and not everyone will survive.
Also Read:  Money Heist Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And What Are Fan's Theories
That is...
Read more

Matrix 4: Release Dates May Be Delayed because of coronavirus

Movies rahul yadav -
It is possible 2021 blockbusters such as The Matrix 4 and The Batman are delayed in their original release dates because of coronavirus. Both...
Read more

American Gods Season 3 Prime Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Other Updates

TV Show Manish yadav -
The writer, Neil Gaiman, gave the best-selling book in the 20s away. The book had an exceptional narrative, such as the immigrants who brought...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 Moscoop | Designed by Shaurya Infosoft Pvt. Ltd.