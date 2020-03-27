“The Good Doctor” Season 3: Release date, Cast, Plot and Lot More

- Advertisement -

[Caution: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 3, Episode 19 of The Fantastic Doctor, “Hurt.”]

San Jose was rocked by a huge earthquake in the penultimate episode of The Good Doctor Season 3, and not everyone will survive.

That is what fans have been bracing themselves for since this season’s promos for those two episodes, and we know there will be some adjustments at the up Season 4.

A couple of the physicians — Glassman (Richard Schiff) and Melendez (Nicholas Gonzalez) — were in an event, together with Lea (Paige Spara) as soon as the earthquake struck. The remaining physicians have jumped into action to assist the wounded, and from the end of Episode 19, which includes among their own.

