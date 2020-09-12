The God Of War 5: Know About Cast, Plot, Release Date And Every Update !!!

- Advertisement -

A new book offers a new spin on the most recent God of War game. Told via the perspective of Kratos’ son Atreus,”God of War: Lore and Legends” covers the story of the match, includes a bestiary, and is littered with amazing illustrations and concept artwork from Kratos and Atreus’ journey.

A new publication invites gamers of the most recent God of War match to explore the title's world through the eyes of its main supporting character.

God of War: Lore and Legends is a new publication from writer Rick Barba and writer Dark Horse. The tome is filled to the brim with art, lore, trivia, and several other intriguing tidbits from the latest name in the storied activity collection.

The book is styled as a diary written from the view of Atreus, the son of the main character Kratos. Gamers may know Atreus much better as Boy, and that’s the way Kratos describes him during the game.

According to Dark Forest, the publication”chronicles Atreus and Kratos’ travel through the fabled Nine Realms, from the Wildwoods of Midgard into the mountains of Jötunheim and outside.” Furthermore, the book comprises a complete bestiary and overviews of the principal characters in the sport.

