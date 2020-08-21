The Genetic Detective Season 2: Expected Release Date, Cast, Plot, Twist, And Everything You Need to Know !!!

- Advertisement -

‘The Genetic Detective’ is ABC’s ground-breaking true-crime documentary series that sheds light on the benefits of the revolutionary technology of genetic genealogy. If you did not know what this methodology entails, it uses DNA samples retrieved from crime scenes and then uploads it on a genetic database. Experts then create a family tree by rounding down the suspect’s relatives using genetic profiling. Finally, they are able to track down the actual perpetrator of the crime under investigation. Just because of this intriguing concept, the first season of the show opened to rave reviews. And here’s everything we know about its potential next edition.

The Genetic Detective Season 2 Release Date

‘The Genetic Detective’ season 1 released on May 26, 2020, at 10 pm ET, on ABC. It consisted of six episodes and wrapped up with its finale on June 30, 2020. As far as a new season goes, the documentary holds a very good chance of getting renewed. It averaged a viewership of around 2.8 million per episode, which is great, considering it is the show’s first outing. Moreover, there’s no dearth of content to keep the series running. We are hopeful that we will get an official announcement from ABC within the next few weeks. Once renewed, we expect ‘The Genetic Detective’ season 2 to premiere sometime in May 2021.

The Genetic Detective Season 2 Host

The professional genetic genealogist CeCe Moore serves as the host for season 1 and she is expected to make a comeback in the next edition as well. Moore is not a stranger to tv and has earlier appeared in shows like ‘Finding Your Roots’ and ‘Genealogy Roadshow.’ She is an expert in tracking down criminals using genetic profiling and until now, she has given closure to multiple families. The head of the Parabon Nanolabs genetic genealogical unit holds an impressive record of cracking innumerable cold, as well as, active cases over the years.

What Can the Genetic Detective Season 2 be About?

In season 1, CeCe Moore and her team at Virginia’s Parabon Nanolabs narrate the experiences of solving a bunch of baffling cold cases. We follow the crew as they work with Seattle’s Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office to solve the double homicide of a young couple and then track down the murderer of the 1998 cold case involving the killing of Sherri and Megan Scherer. Additional episodes explore other sensational cases like the murder of Angie Dodge and the homicide of an 8-year-old girl in Fort Wayne, Ind. CeCe also uncovers the man behind a series of rapes in Ramsey Street, Fayetteville, North Carolina — between 2006 to 2008. The finale explores the more recent 2018 rape of Carla Brooks. Season 2 is expected to feature more such mind-numbing instances of crime from CeCe’s files where she had helped the families of victims in getting justice and finding closure.