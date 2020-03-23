Home TV Show The ‘Friends’ Reunion Special an addition to HBO Max is getting pushed...
The ‘Friends’ Reunion Special an addition to HBO Max is getting pushed back

It appears to be an addition to HBO Max is getting pushed back While the world continues to practice distancing to impede down the spread of coronavirus. Even though Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Ross, Phoebe, and Joey were also scheduled to return into Central Perk with the initiation of the streaming attribute May, this upgrade about the Friends reunion special supports that filming was postponed as a result of the outbreak. Here is what we know up to now.

It’s a few months since it had been declared the NBC humor would have a fresh house on WarnerMedia’s brand new streaming agency — and, most importantly, lovers could expect to find some fresh content from OG celebrities Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer in the kind of a reunion special. Lovers were pumped to find the stars reminisce in their period and reunite throughout the particular Even though the sofa gang would not be filming at which they left off.

While filming to its reunion special was nominated for March 23 and March 24, The Hollywood Reporter verified these programs are placed on hold as a result of coronavirus and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s present recommendations against over 50 people gathering in 1 location (according to the book, there is normally countless individuals on set while filming an event ).

It will not be according to the book, although at this moment, HBO has not come up with a date to reschedule the filming. While it stays in the atmosphere whether the reunion special will be accessible come May with the introduction of the Friends library around the streaming support, the book claims that HBO Max remains set to roll out as scheduled.

Fans might need to wait to find the core six reunite on the iconic pair, but it seems like it will be worth the wait — because all of us are, and the cast is equally excited about it.

“We are likely to get the very best time,” Cox said in a February YouTube section. “It is going to be fantastic. We haven’t done that and sat there and spoke about and reminisced about this unbelievable adventure we had… It is likely to be fantastic.”

Regrettably, it is likely to take a bit longer to determine whether the cast chooses to reply a number of the series’s most significant concerns once and for all or attract a number of this series’ most iconic guest stars on place, however in the meantime, fans can tune into HBO Max in May to rewatch their favorite episodes.

If you believe you are revealing symptoms of coronavirus, including fever, shortness of breath, and cough, then phone your physician before going to get analyzed. If you are concerned about the virus’ spread on your community, take a look at the CDC for up-to-date info and tools, or find mental health care.

