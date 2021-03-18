The Fourth T20 Will Be Played Today Between India Vs England

The fourth T20 will be played between India and England today. The match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad from 7:00 PM on Thursday evening. If the England team wins this match then it will be invincible 3–1 in the series.

If India wins this T20 match then both the teams will come 2–2. It will be very interesting to watch today. India lost in the series against Australia in February 2019. Since then, India has been invincible from the 6 consecutive T20 series.

India gave the opportunity to Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shardul Thakur as pacers in the last two matches. All-rounder Hardik Pandya played the third pacer. On the other hand, the England team had the advantage of landing fast bowlers like Mark Wood and Joffre Archer.

In such a situation, the Indian team can give the opportunity to Navdeep Saini in place of Shardul Thakur in this match. Saini is capable of throwing the ball at speeds above 140.

Shardul Thakur is also a good lower-order batsman. If they are out, a bowler capable of batting in the lower order will be needed. Rahul Tewatia can play this role well.

In this situation, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal may have to sit out. If Teotia gets a chance, he will become the third Indian to debut in this series. Prior to that, Ishaan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav made their debut in the second match.

Toss’s role has been very important in this series so far. The team batting first in all three matches has lost. India lost the toss in the first and third T20s, scoring 124/7 and 156/6. At the same time, England scored 164/6 in the second match.

That is if the teams have to keep on competing while batting first, then they have to score 180 plus. Despite this, victory will not be guaranteed, as batting in light dew becomes easier at night.