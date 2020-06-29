THE FLASH SEASON 7: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer with all the LATEST UPDATES!!

The Flash is an American superhero action television series developed by Greg Berlanti, Andrew Kreisberg, and Geoff Johns, airing on The CW. It has a costumed crimefighter with the power to move at superhuman speeds.

As per the resources, we have collected that On January 7, 2020, the series was renewed for a seventh season, which is set to premiere in January 2021. Although, as of May 12, 2020, 133 episodes of The Flash have aired, concluding the sixth season

OFFICIAL RELEASE DATE:

THE FLASH was unsurprisingly considered as the network’s highest-rated series for the six seasons straight!!

The FLASH SEASON 7 is expected to premiere on The CW in January 2021.

CAST AND CREW:

All the original cast members- Grant Gustin, Candice Patton, Jesse L. Martin, Tom Cavanagh, Carlos Valdes, and Danielle Panabaker- are expected to return.

Danielle Nicolet, who was upped to series regular in season 5, is also returning for Season 7.

Apart from them, Victoria Park, who joined THE FLASH as recurring character Kamilla Hwang in Season 5, is also expected to return in Season 7.

PLOT DEVELOPMENT:

The end of Season 6 saw Team Flash trying (and failing) to stop Eva and get Iris out of the Mirror verse, with not much forward movement with either. Fans are waiting eagerly to find out what will happen next!

As per the resources, we found that Season 7 is expected to pick up where Season 6 left off. According to Eric Wallace, Barry and Iris will be reunited, and the season will be having a great happy ending!!!

OFFICIAL TRAILER:

Unfortunately, the trailer has not been released yet. But do keep a track at this page for regular updates, as soon as the trailer drops, we will be featuring it here!!

THE RELEASE GOT POSTPONED DUE TO COVID-19:

Due to the pandemic, the show got a halt in the middle of the storyline. Earlier it was decided to premiere in October 2020. But due to the Hollywood-wide production shutdowns in these months and the current health crisis, it is shifted to January 2021.