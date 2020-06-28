The Flash Season 7: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And What Should You Know As A Fan?

One of the most famous sci-fi series, based on the comic character, The Flash, after completing six high seasons, is going to be out with another great season, S7. The series is the best sci-fi shows as it shows almost each expects of science(most of which are yet to be discovered). The great storyline and the paradoxes of time travel, and the cast, makes it even more enjoyable. Let us know more about the series: the release date, the cast, and the plot.

RELEASE DATE

The last release date for S7, i.e., October this year, has been postponed to January 2021 due to production shutdown in Hollywood(consequences of COVID-19). Fans have to wait nearly one more year for the great show to come.

CAST

The lead cast remains the same, i.e., Grant Gustin, Candice Patton, Jesse L. Martin, Tom Cavanagh, Carlos Valdes, and Danielle Panabaker. Danielle Nicolet, who was in Season 5, is also returning for Season 7.

Other actors like Kayla Compton and Brandon McKnight have been promoted to series regulars. Victoria Park, who joined The Flash as recurring character Kamilla Hwang in Season 5, is also expected to return in Season 7.

It is sad to hear that Hartley Sawyer, who played Ralph Dibny(Elongated Man), will not make it to Season 7.

PLOT

The series, as mentioned, has all the science-related stuff. It starts with a protocol that blows in the city, affecting many people with some unique abilities. Some of them choose to use it for a good while others use it for evil. One of them includes a man named Berry Allen, who becomes a speedster and helps stop the people from misusing the powers.

The series has many more things like time travel, black hole opening, use of death rays(Discovered by Tesla in real), etc.

The Season 6 ending showed team Flash trying to stop Eva and get Iris out of Microverse(but failing to do so). S7 will continue the story, and we can expect more of science fiction stuff to go on.

TRAILER

The trailer for S7 is not yet released and is expected to take more time.

