The Final Call Season 2: Expected Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Plot, And Latest Update You Need to Know !!

By- Yogesh Upadhyay

The Final Call:

The final call is a 2019 Indian web television thriller series. It is based on the 2015 novel I Will Go With You: The Flight of a Lifetime by Priya Kumar. Directed by Vijay Lalwani, it was premiered on 22 February 2019. Author Price Kumar stated that she is working on Season2 of this web television series.

The Final Call Season 2 Release date

Though no official announcement regarding the release of next season is disclosed till the date. But we can expect some news on it till late 2020. If conditions due to pandemic are in control.

The Final Call Season 2 Basic plot/storyline:

The eight episodes season one story centers on a travel passenger of Mumbai to Sydney flight. Their lives are in threats when the pilot wants to commit suicide onboard. It doesn’t merely intend to regale but brings up questions about destiny, consciousness, depression, and death. In an interview when Priya was questioned about her future plans and whether she is working on a new book and stated, “I am working on the second chapter of the show The Final Call which functionally on The Wise Man said’s screenplay.”

The Final Call Season 2 Cast/artists:

Arjun Rampal, Neeraj Kapli, Harshad Arora, Javed Jaffery, Anupriya Goenka, Sakshi Tanwar, Vipin Sharma, Paula Mc Glynn, Anshuman Malhotra, Vineet Sharma.

 

