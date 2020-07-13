The Family Man Season 2: release date, cast, plot and Manoj Bajpayee interview

- Advertisement -

The Family Man:

The Family Man is an Indian action drama web television series premiered on Amazon prime videos created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. The series was announced the n June 2018; it was dropped on prime video on September 2019. It is officially announced that series will renew for season two and then for season three.

The Family Man Season2 release:

Manoj Bajpayee’s web television series that is superhit as expected will renew for a season two. The official announcement regarding Season two’s release is not yet made, but in an interview, Manoj sated that the season should flow till early 2021.

The plot of The Family Man:

The basic storyline of The Family Man revolves around Shrikant Tiwari, played by Manoj Bajpayee, a middle-class man. He secretly works for TACS, a security agency responsible for national security. Shrikant also has a bothered married life and a family, though he is the agency’s best agent. He is unable to give attention to his family. Meanwhile, he gets an assignment to destroy a terrorist plan, ‘Mission Zulfiqar.’ He, with his team, but all his efforts and kills Moosa, the main link of attack. He, with his team, saves the capital Delhi from a chemical bomb attack.

Though Mission Zulfiqar is destroyed, but the show ends with a cliffhanger, which was behind this the handler of terrorists. Story of Season2 is not yet disclosed, but we can guess that it may include Shrikant’s wife, Suchitra’s affair with Arvind, future of mission Zulfiqar, a proper story of Major Samer. The main focus will be on the tape that Karim’s girlfriend found after being killed in season one; it can adversely affect Shrikant and his agency’s future.

Cast :

Season 2 cast will include season one’s stars as the story will be on track from where the last season ended. So the cast will include Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Neeraj Madhav, Pawan Chopra, Kishore Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Gul Panag, Shreya Danwanthary, Sandeep Kishan, Shahad Ali, Mehek Thakur. In season two, we will also see Samantha Akkineni as a new character, she stated this series n an interview, and she is very excited.

