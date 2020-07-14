The Family Man Season 2: Release, Cast, Plot, And Characters Major New Update About It

- Advertisement -

The Family Man Season 2

Amazon Prime has been a vital source of a few of the best web series so far. And no doubt, “The Family Man” is one of such gritty show in which a man attempts to secretly balance two opposing lifestyles. It is a mysterious, fast-paced thriller series, and one will always on the edge of the seat throughout the show.

The web series has a great plot, remarkable cinematography, and spectacular performances. The Family Man, different from the classic Indian series, doesn’t have even slight drama. It is an entirely incredible thriller story. This Amazon Original gathered so much appreciation and love from the audiences that its second season is on its way. Yes, we will have The Family Man Season 2.

The Family Man Season 2 Cast

It is expected that most of the cast of season1 will be making a comeback in season 2. Also, rumors have said that Samantha Akkineni, a popular south Indian actor, will be having a role in this series.

The Family Man Season 2 Plot

The web series revolves around the protagonist Srikant Tiwari (Manoj Bajpayee), who serves as a senior analyst for a fictitious government branch named Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC). He is a married man having two kids. Tiwari, in season 1, probes a potential terrorist attack. Simultaneously, he attempts to have a healthy regular family life but badly fails at it.

He goes into a dilemma between official duties and familial responsibilities. In due course, all works out. However, we can learn a lesson with this story. And in the new season, we may see Tiwari deal with some other national security threat. Then again, we may also witness him to cope with his personal problems and agree to the point that life always asks for compromise.

The Family Man Season 2 Release Date

In a recent interview, Manoj Bajpayee talked about season 2 of The Family Man and disclosed that Amazon Prime and the Director are indeed working hard on the show’s post-production. Also, he stated that previously the web series was scheduled to be premiered in October 2020. So, stay tuned till be get all the latest news about the show for you.