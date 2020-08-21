Home TV Show The family man season 2; interesting plot lines; Release date; cast and...
TV Show

The family man season 2; interesting plot lines; Release date; cast and characters

By- A.JOVITTA
This series is one of the crime series and the cinematography was done by two members namely azim moolan, nogam bomzan. People are very much excited to watch this series as the story was based on the genre of family. There was only one season in this series and it contains 10 episodes. Raj & D.K was working hard to make the next season. I am sure the entire production team will be producing the new episodes. let us wait for the good beginnings.  The music of this series was composed by jaan nissar lone, ketan sodha. I hope the same composer will be tuning the next season. let us wait and watch the entire series.

The family man season 2; interesting Plot lines

We already know the storylines of the previous season, it was really interesting to watch the entire episodes.

This series is fully based on one of the family and there was a family man named srikant Tiwari. Srikant faces many problems in his life as he was one of the middle-class men. He always doubted his wife and also he fought with her. I am sure the next season will saw the biggest twist among the fan clubs.

The family man season 2; Cast

Manoj bajpayee and priyamani will be returning in this series as they are the most wanted character for this entire series. we may also able to see some familiar faces namely, Samantha Akkineni, sharib Hashmi, neeraj madhav as mosa rahman, gul panag as saloni, vedant sinha as atharv srikant tiwari.  Let us wait for some more new characters for this series.

The family man season 2; Expected Release date

There is no confirmed release date for this series. I am sure the next season will be premiered after this pandemic effect of COVID-19. Yet, we have to wait for the new release date.

The family man season 2; trailer;

People are eagerly waiting to watch the trailer, there are no trailer updates for this series and I hope the trailer will be launched after the lockdown situation. Stay tuned to discover more information about this series.

A.JOVITTA

