The Family Man Season 2: Demanding Release Date, Cast, Plot And More About!!!

Samantha Akkineni chose to Instagram and shared with a video of herself appearing ecstatic as she disclosed about The Family Man Season 2.

South attractiveness Samantha Akkineni is set to make her Hindi introduction using web-series, The Family Man second season. The narrative revolves around the anti-terror group officer, played by Manoj Bajpayee. The Baby celebrity is super excited and can not stay calm about it recently finished dubbing because of it. The surprise happened to Instagram and shared with a video of herself appearing super happy because she shows, “This is the most excitement you may notice in my head. I finished dubbing of the sequence. Oh my god! It’s so kicka**!”

Before showing about her function, Sam stated, “The role that I perform at the series is diametrically different from anything I’ve done previously. It is going to surely surprise and pleasure my lovers.” The Family Man also stars Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwantary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha and Mahek Thakur.

Before when she had been in Mumbai for an occasion, Samantha said, “I appreciated being part of it.”

She added, “I am sorry, I understand Hindi but will not talk as I am quite South Indian, I will get an accent..but I know very well…I can not await the new pair of viewers to see my job ”

Meanwhile, Samantha will be sharing the screen space using Nayanthara within their forthcoming movie, Kathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film starred Vijay Sethupathi at the lead character and was written and directed by Vignesh Shivan.