THE EXPANSE SEASON 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Many More!!

The Expanse is a television series is adapted from the novel series titled ‘The Expanse’ by James S. A. Corey. It is of the science fiction, mystery and drama genres. The whole show is set in the future where humanity has colonized the solar system. The first season launched on November 23, 2015. It has a total of 4 seasons. Each episode is of 60 minutes each. The number of seasons all together is 43. It airs on Amazon Prime, Amazon.com and Syfy.

The first season got a rating of 93% and it has continued for all 4 seasons. Lovers of sci-fi are major fans of this show.

THE EXPANSE SEASON 5 CAST

Just like in all the previous seasons, the fifth season will have the return of all the lead characters. Keon Alexander will play Marco Inaros. Jasai Chase Owens will play Filip Inaros. Nicole Nadine does the character of Claire Mao. As of now, no additional cast names have been revealed.

THE EXPNASE SEASON 5 PLOT

The plot of season 5 will continue to be based off the novel. The story will have the power once held by Earth and Mars finally breaking down. Due to the reason that more people are departing for the Ring Gates. There will be a portrayal of Naomi’s past disturbing her, Alex visiting his wife on Mars, and Amos returning to Earth.

THE EXPANSE SEASON 5 RELEASE DATE

The show renewed for season 5 in 2019. The release of the new season on Amazon will probably be some time in 2020 or 2021. No official notice is out yet.