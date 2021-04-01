‘The Expanse Season 5’ Corrects The Underlying Error That Plagued Season 4!!!

In Season 5 on Amazon Prime Video, The Expanse’s ambitious plot continues to move deeper into the vacuum of space, but the series remains grounded thanks to fantastic character growth, exciting ship-to-ship battles, and unforgettable performances from its ensemble cast. Though we’re probably beginning to sound like a broken record when it comes to our praise for The Expanse, it’s amazing how showrunner Naren Shankar is able to reliably translate James SA Corey’s (the pen name for co-writers Daniel Abraham and Ty Frank ) novels into 10- to 13-episode seasons.

One of the things that makes Season 5 so compelling is that we get to see Amos, Holden, Naomi, Alex, and Bobbie in a whole new light as they embark on different adventures outside of the Rocinante. After Season 4’s adventures, which were mostly based planetside on Illus, this welcome change of pace and scenery is particularly noticeable. Though the majority of the season’s sprawling character arcs are convincing in their own right, two, in particular, stand out.

Although there’s no denying that Amos’ character has matured from the “shoot first, ask questions later guy” of Season 1 to a man more in control of his emotions in Season 5, no one could accuse him of being a softy with that lethal stare. However, after a few brief encounters with Amos, Erich notices that his old friend has matured from the survivor-at-all-costs kid he met all those years ago.

READ MORE:- If You Are Slim, Do Not Be Embarrassed, Eat This Super Food To Gain Weight

However, the more time Amos spends away from the Roci on Earth, the more his past self manifests. Chatham offers a subtle yet powerful performance, as his character develops a little more menace and less warmth as the season progresses.

Marco Inaros, played by Keon Alexander, is a devilishly fantastic villain. When Inaros gives a speech to inspire the troops or warns the Inners that they must start respecting the Belt, Alexander exudes charisma. It’s easy to see why people will want to join his army, given his charm and good looks. Another plus for Inaros is that he isn’t overused in Season 5, and by the time the credits roll on the finale, there’s still plenty more we will learn about him and his motives in future episodes.

As the crew of the Rocinante embarks on separate adventures, The Expanse Season 5 raises the stakes for its protagonists in fresh and exciting ways. With captivating plots and unforgettable performances, Wes Chatham’s Amos Burton and Dominique Tipper’s Naomi Nagata steal the season. Marco Inaros, played by Keon Alexander, is the enigmatic villain you love to hate.

READ MORE:- This Is Us Review Season 5 Premiere The Ultimate Surprise