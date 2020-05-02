Home TV Show The euphoria season 2: Related Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Other...
The euphoria season 2: Related Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Other Updates

By- Dishanto Dasgupta
The Euphoria season 2: Release date, cast, trailer and all other things you need to get excited about.
May 1 2020, 10:00 am IST

How much are you pumped about the new euphoria season? So, if you are excited to know about the new euphoria season 2 then stay connected with us.

The Euphoria season 2: About the series and Plot

The epic series received much hatred for portraying the bitter side of high school life that was related to sex, drug, and violence. While it raised certain questions, it also displayed the real high school life, which was appreciated by many. The zendaya starring series was sure of making a comeback. Here’s what you need to know about the season that’s coming. It is hoped that all the unanswered details would be answered in the new season, but other details are not clear yet.

The Euphoria season 2: Release Date

According to HBO, there is a certain timeframe on which the new season is going to be premiered. It is expected to be shown on SKY Atlantic and NOW TV in the UNITED KINGDOM. Yet no official date has been given for the release of the season. Production of the movie is stopped due to the ongoing Coronavirus disease, but it is expected to be started soon.

The euphoria season 2

The Euphoria season 2: Cast

Zendaya will probably come back as rue and storm Reid would feature again as Gia. We are also going to see some new additions of characters and auditions are going on for it. For example:

DARIAN: A cool but mischievous lad who struggles with addiction. His age is around 18+.
RAY: A guy whose heart is very pure and whose smile is very nice. He is not educated but is very attractive and has all the words for himself. His age is also around 18+.
AMI: She is a drug addict and a bad speaker. She worsens situations and is around 18-20 years old.

SERENA: A female in the early 50’s who is very realistic. She has thrown and attended parties throughout her life, and now she has to go through many problems in her life.

The Euphoria season 2: Trailer

A glimpse of the trailer was given in HBO, but unfortunately, it has been wiped out now. An official trailer is yet to be released.

