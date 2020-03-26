- Advertisement -

The coronavirus has spread its tentacles far and wide around the world. While individuals struggle to manage the lockdowns, continued excursions, rules and businesses, Hollywood attempts to navigate its way through this period.

Generation black Widow’ and Bateman’s was placed on an indefinite pause as movie theaters will not be available until May 1. The inquiry is, what about movies like’The Eternals’ who have ended filming and have only months? They may have the ability to create their launch dates as VFX homes are currently moving into.

Scanline VFX Studios, among the VFX homes that’s also famous for its work on Iran Man’,’The Avengers’,” Spider-Man:’ Far From Home’,” Captain Marvel’,” Black Panther’ and’Ant-Man And The Wasp’ is working on the movie, albeit generously.

“As of Monday, all 650 of all Scanline’s team across Los Angeles, Vancouver, Montreal, London, Munich, Stuttgart, and Seoul studios are operating successfully in the home, changing Scanline into an entirely distant visual effects studio for now,” Scanline president Stephen Trojansky stated in a statement. “From today on, not one worker should put a foot into a physical office place, which makes us independent of local authorities limitations and lockdowns while still offering a safe and healthful working environment for all crew”

“As we proceed into the months and weeks ahead, we’re here to support our customers and the broader VFX community. Shows at the pipeline will continue as normal but we’re also open for new jobs and can enlarge our house installation capacity as desired… We’re very pleased with how our teams come together and accommodated in this tough time. The comments we’ve received from everyone was overwhelmingly favorable as we transition into the brand new, entirely decentralized workflow,” the announcement added.

besides the Eternals’,’ Scanline is currently producing visual effects for Godzilla vs Kong’,” The Batman’ and free Guy’.

‘The Eternals’ stars Bundle Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Ma Dong-Seok, and Harington. The movie is supposed to discharge on November 6 this season, however, it remains to be seen if it could discharge on that date at the face of the chaos that was pandemic.