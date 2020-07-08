The Dragon Prince Season 4: Release date, Plot Cast And You might want to know !!!

- Advertisement -

Created by Aaron Ehasz and Justin Richmond,’The Dragon Prince’ is a dream series that is animated. The series debuted on Netflix in September 2018. It has also released two more seasons. And the period proved in November 2019. The series has 27 episodes thus far. And they each have a runtime of 20-25 minutes.

So far, the show has received positive reviews from critics. The Dragon Prince’s dark story elements have also been appreciated. It has also been a success with all the viewers.

The Dragon Prince Season 4: Release date

Ever since season three’s release, enthusiasts have been waiting for information on the season. But there’s still no official word on a string renewal. Although rumours about the show being renewed do its rounds can affirm that these rumours don’t have any solid foundation. However, We’re expecting word about the fourth season in their upcoming comic-con panel.

However, recently some allegations were made against co-creator Aaron Ehasz. And these allegations have cast a shadow over the future of the show. Even if the series gets revived, it won’t hit the screens. For now, we expect a release date of late 2021 or early 2022.

The Dragon Prince Season 4: Potential cast

We can not affirm the throw of year four since there’s no official word yet. However, we are quite sure that Ezran (Sasha Rojen), Callum (Jack DeSena), and Raylan (Paula Burrows) is going to be back on our screens. Additionally, they will also be combined by Viren (Jason Simpson), Azymondias, Claudia (Racquel Belmonte), Aaravos (Erik Todd Dellums)… among others.

What’s the Dragon Prince About?

The Dragon Prince takes us into the property of Xadia, where stars, sky, moon, Earth, the sun, and the ocean are the six sources of magic. However, when people create magic’s supply, it gives rise to black magic. To execute this magic, people start capturing and harvesting magical creatures and beings as ingredients. This leads to a war involving Humans and Xadia. In the midst of this, three children discover a secret that could bring peace to both worlds. To bring calmness to the lands, these three kids put out in search of an epic adventure.