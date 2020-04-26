Home TV Show The Dragon Prince Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Story And Everything...
The Dragon Prince Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Story And Everything We Know So Far

Rahul Kumar
The Dragon Prince Season 4 prediction:

The prior seasons were named following the six primal resources of magic from the realm of India. That’s that the Sun, Moon, Stars, Earth, Sky, and Ocean. Until today, the moon, sun, and sky have been published, therefore, consequently, there’s still a forecast for three seasons.

Release Date of The Dragon Prince Season 4

The launch date of year 3 November 22, 2019, however, the season 4 upgrades aren’t out yet. Even still, the creation of year four is verified as the show is still quite popular, number various demographics.

The Cast of The Dragon Prince Season 4

  • Paula Burrows as Rayla
  • Jack De Sena as Callum
  • Sasha Rojen as Ezran
  • Jason Simpson as Viren
  • Racquel Belmonte as Claudia
  • Jesse Inocalla as Soren
  • Erik Dellums as Aaravos

The Story of The Dragon Prince Season 4

The story occurs on the dreamlands of Xadia and follows two brothers Callum and Ezran, together with an eleven assassin Rayla. They’re on a quest to reunite the infant dragon prince”Zym” into his mommy. They are also combating the forces of Dark mage Viren, who wishes to destroy the warrior for dark magic.

In season, there was a struggle between the forces of combined elves and dragons contrary to the human soldiers of Viren, by the close of the conflict that the soldiers are into critters by the dark mages, seeing this sone of Viren, Soren flaws his dad’s side after viewing the shadowy shift in him.

Viren attempts to kill Zym, however, he threw off the cliff by Rayla and himself but is rescued by the flying capability. Afterward, in the event, Viren is restored with his daughter Claudia.

The trailer Isn’t out yet until then enjoy the season 3 preview

