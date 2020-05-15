The Dragon Prince Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And All Information!!

- Advertisement -

The Dragon Prince is an American animated series based on fantasy. This show released on September 14, 2018, on Netflix. The creator of the show is Justin Richmond and Aaron Ehsasz. The producer of the show is Wonderstorm. And the animation of the show is done by Bardel entertainment. The show has already launched three seasons. This show gained so much popularity that a video game was inspired by it having the same plot.

RELEASE DATE OF THE DRAGON PRINCE SEASON 4

Although an official announcement has not been made about the upcoming season yet, the 4th season cannot be predicted at all at this time. Any decision can be made. Whether the show would get canceled for the upcoming season or it can be renewed for the new season. Netflix can even cancel the next season, no big deal.

CAST OF THIS NEW SHOW?

It is expected that the upcoming season would be the continuation of the previous season. Familiar faces would be seen on the screens of season 4. The expected actors are Jack Desena, Paula Burrows, Sasha Rojen, Eric Dellums, Adrian Petriw, and Christ Metzen and Nicole Oliver.

PLOT OF THE DRAGON PRINCE SEASON 4

As the series is based on fantasy, it is designed in the continent of India, which consists of Magic as well as fantasy stories. The Magic in this continent was earned from sun, moon stars, Earth, sky, and ocean. Human beings in this place cannot use Magic by natural means. So they began using dark. This was the concept used in the last three seasons of the show, and it might get changed now.

However official announcement about the series has not been made. So, no plot details are revealed and exposed yet. But there are Expectations that the show will begin from the story of the previous covered three seasons. The audience is very much excited about the upcoming show and their favorite cast members to return on the screen.