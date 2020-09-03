The Dragon Prince Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other Details

- Advertisement -

After three seasons of owning among the maximum viewership on Netflix, viewers are eagerly waiting for season 4 of The Dragon Prince.

As we always do, let’s take a fast RECAP of The Dragon Prince, which will be beneficial for the former audiences and our newcomers.

The Dragon Prince

The Dragon Prince is an American fantasy computer-animated web television series made for Netflix by Aaron Ehasz and Justin Richmond, produced by Wonderstorm and animated by Bardel Entertainment. The first season premiered on September 14, 2018. A second season it premiered on February 15, 2019. A third season was released on November 22, 2019. On July 24, 2020, it had been reported that the series had been renewed for four more seasons, each with nine episodes.

The Dragon Prince Season 4

The third season was holy moly, inexplicable. It reissued every one of the feelings that the viewer might have bottled up because it was real, suspenseful, and sweet. The viewers found that Viren tried to destroy the entire planet with hi-powering powers within the next season. Rayla throws herself and Viren at the summit of the Spire to stop him. Callum conserves Rayla via sky magical, and Claudia revives Viren via dark magic. Besides, Aaravos’s caterpillar entered metamorphosis. This is where things get intriguing.

The Dragon Prince Season 4 Release

There’s no official announcement made by show founders concerning the” Dragon Prince Season 4″ official releasing date. Delay is a result of the continuing coronavirus pandemic. It has affected a thorough industry. Because of this, they were facing delays in announcing the release date.

We can only expect that season 4 is very likely to be published next season. Rumors for season four release are only valid before the official announcement of the launching date.

Cast: The Dragon Prince Season 4:

Each of the preceding voice actors will be returning to get the renewed season bringing more experience and humor in the show. The star cast will include:

Jack Desena as Callum

Paula Burrows as Rayla

Sasha Rojen as Ezran

Jason Simpson as Viren

Racquel Belmonte as Claudia

Jesse Inocalla as Soren

Luc Roderique as King Harrow of Katolis

Kazumi Evans as Queen Sarai of Katolis General Amaya

Adrian Petriw as Commander Gren,

Omari Newton as Corvus

Nahanni Mitchell as Ellis

Paula Burrows as Opel

Zelda Ehasz as Queen Aanya

Peter Kelamis as Captain Villads

Vincent Tong as Prince Kasef

Plot: The Dragon Prince Season 4:

The story revolves around an imaginary world of Xadia that’s full of supernatural forces of elves, dragons, and people. Since humans did not have any magic powers, they find out other approaches like dark magic. However, Viren, a dark magician with his magic, defeated and killed the king of dragons and attempted to kill the egg, although he didn’t succeed in his rationale.

In the upcoming season, we can see a conflict involving the dragon’s heir Zym and Viren. Zym wants to take revenge against Viren for killing his father, and it is expected that the battle will end because of Callum, Rayla, and Ezran. But, it is likely to see more spins and thrill in the upcoming season.