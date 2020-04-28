Home TV Show The Dragon Prince Season 4 :Release Date Cast, Plot And All Updates!!
The Dragon Prince is a Netflix Series by Aaron Ehasz and Justin Richmond. This series is revived by Bardel Entertainment and made by Wonderstorm. The year one of this Dragon Prince was established on September 14, 2018, followed by year three published on Friday, and year two on February 15, 2019, November 22, 2019. Season four is supported, but the launch date isn’t yet announced. However, as per launch documents that are earlier, by now the period has to be on its way and will be triggered at this year’s end.

CAST FOR DRAGON PRINCE 4:

The cast includes-
Jack DeSena will play as Callum
Paula Burrows as Rayla
Jason Simpson will be playing Viren
Racquel Belmonte got the role of Claudia
Jesse Inocalla as Soren
Sasha Rojen plays as Ezran
Erik Dellums as Aaravos

TRAILER FOR DRAGON PRINCE 4:

The story is about two brothers Callum and Ezran, together with 11 hit-mans. They’re on a search to give the baby dragon prince Zym back. For magic, they battled with the forces of mage Viren, who tried to destroy the monster prince. From the next period, there was a struggle one of the forces of elves and dragons compared the soldiers of Viren, by the end that the soldiers are laid into creatures by the dark wizards, watching this sone of Viren, and after viewing the shadowy shift in him, Soren defects his dad’s side.

Viren attempts to ruin Zym, but the flying capability will is going to be thrown off the cliff by Rayla with himself but saves him. Afterward, his daughter Claudia rescues Viren.

