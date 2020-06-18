The Dragon Prince Season 4: Release Date Announcement, Storyline, Cast And All Information Here

- Advertisement -

“The Dragon Prince” is a web TV animated series. The series Was Made by Justin Richmond and by Aaron Ehasz to get Netflix. The first season of this show debuted on September 14, 2018; the third season was released on November 22, 2019, and the season premiered on February 15, 2019.

All 3 seasons of this series were powerful. After receiving a positive response from the viewers, it got renewed for its season!!!

Dragon Prince Season 4 Release Date Announcement

The series debuted in 2018 on Netflix, with a start. Undoubtedly the show did well not only in the first part but left everybody happy in each part. We need to find out what the updates are in season 4.

The expected storyline for the dragon prince season 4

The story revolves around the dragons, humans, and elves that try to co-exist but later got exploited by the human race. The agenda is to bring peace at any price; two princes with a few assassins have been in lead.

They attempt to oppose them and face a lot of problems but here we can’t talk about them till they release the series we must wait. Or if you are feeling great vibes from this, check previous seasons and enjoy it!

“The Dragon Prince” Season 4: Cast

The cast that is anticipated is as follows —

Jack DeSena as Callum

Paula Burrows as Rayla

Jesse Inocalla as Soren

Sasha Rojen as Ezran

Erik Todd Dellums as Aaravos

Racquel Belmonte as Claudia

Jason Simpson as Viren