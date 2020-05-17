THE DRAGON PRINCE SEASON 4: NEW CAST, RELEASE DATE, TRAILER AND MORE LATEST UPDATES!!

- Advertisement -

ABOUT THE SERIES:

The Dragon Prince is one of the best anime series on Netflix. With its beautiful animation and amazing storyline, it has gained a massive fan base. Check out the information given below for the latest updates on season 4.

CAST:

The main cast will be:

Jack DeSena as Callu

Sasha Rojen Ezran (lead protagonists)

Jason Simpson as Viren

Paula Burrows as Rayla

Erik Dellums as Aaravos

Jesse Inocalla as Soren

Racquel Belmonte as Claudia.

However, we might see new characters return.

STORY PLOT:

The first season finished in a good note when the fight was ended because of the prince who went on a quest to return the dragon egg, moreover, in their quest, the dragon egg hatched. In season 2 the story goes further showing the age of dragons has come and it’s common to spod dragon flying above the villages. A cute little romance brightens the adventurous of the prince as he and an elf fall in love with each other.

This time in this new season a war will rage between Viren, who tries to kill these dragon eggs to get a magic heir, and Callum and Ezran make all possible efforts to conserve the prince and reunite him.

RELEASE DATE:

As of now, there is no final release date for season 4, however, according to the recent news the show might release in December 2020.

TRAILER:

The trailer for season 4 has not been released yet. Till then stay tuned on the moscoop for more information.