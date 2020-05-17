THE DRAGON PRINCE SEASON 4: NEW CAST, RELEASE DATE, TRAILER AND MORE LATEST UPDATES!!

ABOUT THE SERIES:
The Dragon Prince is one of the best anime series on Netflix. With its beautiful animation and amazing storyline, it has gained a massive fan base. Check out the information given below for the latest updates on season 4.
CAST:
The main cast will be:
- Jack DeSena as Callu
- Sasha Rojen Ezran (lead protagonists)
- Jason Simpson as Viren
- Paula Burrows as Rayla
- Erik Dellums as Aaravos
- Jesse Inocalla as Soren
- Racquel Belmonte as Claudia.
However, we might see new characters return.
STORY PLOT:
The first season finished in a good note when the fight was ended because of the prince who went on a quest to return the dragon egg, moreover, in their quest, the dragon egg hatched. In season 2 the story goes further showing the age of dragons has come and it’s common to spod dragon flying above the villages. A cute little romance brightens the adventurous of the prince as he and an elf fall in love with each other.
This time in this new season a war will rage between Viren, who tries to kill these dragon eggs to get a magic heir, and Callum and Ezran make all possible efforts to conserve the prince and reunite him.
RELEASE DATE:
As of now, there is no final release date for season 4, however, according to the recent news the show might release in December 2020.
TRAILER:
The trailer for season 4 has not been released yet. Till then stay tuned on the moscoop for more information.