THE DRAGON PRINCE SEASON 4: NEW CAST, RELEASE DATE, TRAILER AND MORE LATEST UPDATES!!

By- Rida Samreen
ABOUT THE SERIES:

The Dragon Prince is one of the best anime series on Netflix. With its beautiful animation and amazing storyline, it has gained a massive fan base. Check out the information given below for the latest updates on season 4.

CAST:

The main cast will be:

  • Jack DeSena as Callu
  •  Sasha Rojen Ezran (lead protagonists)
  •  Jason Simpson as Viren
  •  Paula Burrows as Rayla
  •  Erik Dellums as Aaravos
  • Jesse Inocalla as Soren
  •  Racquel Belmonte as Claudia.

However, we might see new characters return.

STORY PLOT:

The first season finished in a good note when the fight was ended because of the prince who went on a quest to return the dragon egg, moreover, in their quest, the dragon egg hatched. In season 2 the story goes further showing the age of dragons has come and it’s common to spod dragon flying above the villages. A cute little romance brightens the adventurous of the prince as he and an elf fall in love with each other.

This time in this new season a war will rage between Viren, who tries to kill these dragon eggs to get a magic heir, and Callum and Ezran make all possible efforts to conserve the prince and reunite him.

RELEASE DATE:

As of now, there is no final release date for season 4, however, according to the recent news the show might release in December 2020.

TRAILER:

The trailer for season 4 has not been released yet. Till then stay tuned on the moscoop for more information.

