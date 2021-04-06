The Dragon Prince Season 4: Everything You Need To know About Original Fantasy Show of Netflix!!!

It’s been over a year since we last saw The Dragon Prince on Netflix. In November of 2020, the third season was announced. Fans have been anticipating a fourth consecutive season since then. The Dragon Prince was renewed for a second season, but, like many other works, it succumbed to the Pandemic.

Season 4 of the Netflix Original was scheduled to premiere in May 2020, but it had to be canceled. For the fourth season, the writers went through a number of changes. There have been a lot of changes in the timetable. And here we are, trying to figure out when The Dragon Prince’s fourth season will premiere.

Season 4 of The Dragon Prince Has A Release Date.

Last January, the series’ Twitter handle provided the most recent big update on the arrival of the fourth season of The Dragon Prince. It stated that the pandemic had a significant impact on the development and that a series of this magnitude takes a long time to complete. The creators mentioned that they are currently working on stories and scripts as well as assembling the production team.

They’ve also confirmed that they’ll be bringing in some new places to explore on Xaldia’s continent. Fans were also thanked for their patience and enthusiasm for the series so far, according to the release. As the statement implies, no release date has been set as of yet since the fourth season is still in the works.

Season 4 of The Dragon Prince – Plot

Season 3 of The Dragon Prince certainly left a lot of unanswered questions. Here are some of the stories we can expect in the fourth season of the Netflix Original before the official storyline, synopsis, and trailer are released.

READ MORE:- Dave Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, All Latest Updates!!!

Let’s begin with the third season’s conclusion. We almost saw things settle down for a while at the end. We saw Zym’s mother reawakening and a rekindled bond between elves and humans. Also, Viren’s resurgence. Claudia, on the other hand, is also concerned about Aaravos’ fate.

According to some outlets, Season 4 of The Dragon Prince would exacerbate the rivalry between dragons and humans. Humans decided to kill Dragon Prince and contaminate the eggs by adding a new successor.

Since the above Twitter statement discusses new areas to discover, the expansion of the Xalida Kingdom is unavoidable. The fourth season can also include a more in-depth look at the Sunfire elves’ relationship with Aaravos.

Starcast:

We already know that the main cast of The Dragon Prince will return for a fourth season reunion. Callum is played by Jack DeSena, Rayla is played by Paula Burrows, and Ezran is played by Sasha Rojen.

Viren, played by Jason Simpson, Claudia, played by Racquel Belmonte, Soren, played by Jesse Inocalla, and Luc Roderique for King Harrow of Katolis, as well as Kazumi Evans for Queen Sarai of Katolis and Adrian Petriw for Commander Gren, may all return.