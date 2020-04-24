The Dragon Prince Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Trailer ,Plot And Lots more!!

- Advertisement -

The Dragon Prince Season 4 is sure to be among the most anticipated shows among those of you using a Netflix subscription. The Dragon Prince is exceptional among them, although Netflix has a huge choice of shows.

The Dragon Prince Season 4 Has A Lot Of Hype Around It

That is because a lot of the library of Netflix stems out of Japan from anime shows. These are shows, but instead, content that they have licensed from elsewhere. The Dragon Prince is a Netflix initial series, and a good one at that.

In a library of articles that features shows like Cowboy Bebop and Fullmetal Alchemist, shoulder stands to shoulder them. It has a fan following, and the creators of the show churned episodes out.

Season 1 debuted on September 14, 2018, Season 2 dropped on February 15, 2019, and Season 3 released on November 22, 2019. All these seasons have 9 episodes each. Which means that we got 27 episodes of the in a little over a year.

It Has Extremely Talented People Working On It

That is the confidence in it of Netflix in addition to both a testament to the quality of the series. Netflix is notorious for canceling displays after two seasons. So, for them to give the green light on three seasons of a show is unbelievable.

It’s not a surprise that this show has turned out to be amazing. Aaron Ehasz is its showrunner. Some of you might be acquainted with that name already. That’s because he had been the head writer on Nickelodeon’s phenomenal Avatar: The Last Airbender series.

So, with so much pedigree behind it, Season 4 may seem like a foregone conclusion. Certainly, it’s going to get revived? Well, it is not so simple. It’s been almost 5 months since the series’s third season dropped. Yet, we have not heard anything about The Dragon Prince Season 4 from Netflix.

Controversial Reason Why The Dragon Prince Season 4 May Not Happen

For a show that released new episodes that’s quite curious. There may be a good reason why this has happened. A former worker at Wonderstorm, Danika Harrod, that created The Dragon Prince, has accused Aaron Ehasz of sexism.

On November 6, 2019, she added her voice regarding Ehasz’s behavior. She even goes on to state that this is one reason that pushed her to

Netflix will take such cases seriously. After accusation against him started piling up, Kevin Spacey was chased by them from House. This may be one of the reasons that are currently holding The Dragon Prince Season 4 up. It is all up to Netflix.