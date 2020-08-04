Home Business The Dark Crystal Season 2 : Release date , cast , plot...
The Dark Crystal Season 2 : Release date , cast , plot and what’s new for the audience !!!

By- Yogesh Upadhyay
The Dark Crystal Season 2 is going to return according to the official announcement. Season one after premiering in August 2019 has a lot of love and positive response. Both critics and audiences enjoy it and have a rating of 8.5/10 on IMDb. The show is a prequel to Jim Henson’s The Dark Crustal (1982).

The Dark Crystal Season 2 Release date

Season one of the show premiere in August 2019. From then, there are expectations that the show will return. Till now, there is no such official release date, and no such disclosure is there about production processes. So now, it will be interesting to witness what will be the impact of a pandemic on the release of the show.

Plot for The Dark Crystal Season 2 :

In season 2, we may witness some unexpected twists and turns. As the crystal Truth is damage and corrupt by the evil powers. Now season 2 will concentrate on the experience of Rian, Brea, and Deet and Henson’s team to expand. The coming season will be more mysterious and fascinating. According to the co-executive producer Javier Grillo ” We have got seven types of Golfing in this television series so you will see a whole spectrum of civilizations”.

The cast for The Dark Crystal Season 2 :

Taron Egerton , Anya Taylor – joy , Nathalie Emmanuel , Natalie Dormer , Toby Jones , Harres Dickinson , Theo James , Helena Bonham Carter , Mark Strong ,Catriona Balfe , Eddie Izzard , Alicia Vikander will surely return with their roles.

 

