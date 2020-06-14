The Dark Crystal Season 2: Plot, release date, cast and every Important Litrecher Here

- Advertisement -

After receiving a lot of appreciation for its first season, we can confidently say that The Dark Crystal Season 2 will be back. The show was thoroughly enjoyed by the audience and also was acclaimed by critics with an IMDb score of 8.5/10. Season one was launched on Netflix in August 2019. This is also the prequel to Jim Henson’s The Dark Crystal which was released in 1982. Regarding the sequel, the co-creator Will Mathew said, “When Jeff and I pitched the show to Netflix way back four years ago, we had an ending that we care a great deal about. We had an ending that talks to the movie” Meanwhile Jeffrey Addiss said, “We also have a concrete document for season two. So we are ready to go.” We are pretty sure that we can see Season 2 soon.

The plot of Season 2:

In Season Two, we can expect the unexpected. In the first season, a lot of things happened. We saw World of Thra dying. Also, the crystal of Truth is damaged and corrupted by evil. Season two will be intriguing and much more mysterious. The show will concentrate on the adventures of Rian, Brea, and Deet and Henson’s team trying to expand the world of Thra.

The co-executive producer Javier Grillo-Marxuach said, “We have seven kinds of Gelfling in this TV show, so you’re seeing an entire spectrum of civilization. You’re seeing a planet that is developed, that has societies, that has different racial groups, different divisions between different species and stuff like that”

The cast of Season 2:

Gelflings Rian (Taron Egerton), Brea (Anya Taylor-Joy) and Deet (Nathalie Emmanuel), Natalie Dormer, Toby Jones, Harris Dickinson, Theo James, Helena Bonham-Carter, Mark Strong, Caitriona Balfe, Eddie Izzard, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Shazad Latif, and Alicia Vikander are most likely to return to the series.

Release date and trailer:

Season one was launched in August 2019. Though it has not been announced officially, we can expect the show by late 2020.

There is no official trailer available for Season 2.