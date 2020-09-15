The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Super Mystery Of The Story Here Some Release Updates!!!

- Advertisement -

The thrill in finding the fabled treasures on Oak Island just keeps growing as the Lagina brothers seem to be getting nearer to solving the 225-year-old mystery of the Money Pit and the alleged stone it holds. And this is not all, the viewers are waiting for more stories as it appeared there’s much more to be found on the island aside from treasure troves.

At the finale of the previous season, Rick and Marty Lagina and their group of experts talked about their strategy to push with all the”Big Dig” in”The Curse of Oak Island” season 8. This is where we will dig deeper and open a wider circular area to find out exactly what we down there. They believed they weren’t able to unearth the vault last time with the big can because it could have moved and slipped deeper into the earth.

Series renewal Updates

Now, before these things happen, History must rekindle”The Curse of Oak Island” season 8. This is the common process for any shows and sadly, there is no renewal announcement yet from the system station.

Still, despite this, there’s not any doubt that”The Curse of Oak Island” season 8 is coming back to get new episodes. The group believed they are in the ideal spot and find the Money Pit and they all have to do today is to dig and deliver into the surface everything is left from the vault.

1 indication that it will return is the activities going in Nova Scotia’s Oak Island. Residents in the region revealed that individuals and the equipment are back on the staircase.

The filming And Actions

A Facebook page that is being managed by a certified resident of Oak Island has been posting photos and updates about what’s happening in the area. In her most recent articles, Karen Publicover of the Oak Island from the opposing side of the Causeway webpage shared that she seen filming crew and vans have been transporting logs from the island also.

So far, at this point, she stated that there are tents around the swamp, 10X, and The Money Pit. She also spotted a swamp digger and really large cranes coming in nevertheless, there is no indication of either Rick or Marty Lagina yet. The very first time she saw activities returning to the island was June and this month, it got busier with all the gear and many more team members coming.

📽TRIPLE FEATURE 📽 on HISTORY

🔵 The #CurseOfOakIsland: Drilling Down 8/7c

🔵 The Curse Of Oak Island 9/8c

🔵 Season 2 Premiere Of #ProjectBlueBook 10/9c pic.twitter.com/CSVtQslWEM — Curse of Oak Island (@CurseOfOak) January 21, 2020

Meanwhile, although”The Curse of Oak Island” season 8 may have begun filming already, it will not be arriving anytime soon. The oldest that it can be back to the little screen is in the latter portion of 2021.