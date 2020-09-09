1, rh, w7, 5, s, us, 9v, lyb, y4, y9l, xk, 3, l1, zp, u0k, 3, 9, 5ry, ba, e, l1, j, k, 5v, 4s, 2, hb, w, avz, k, s2, 0m, 0v, v, nb, xb, v, b, 71, hgc, y, qns, 3mz, ezn, 6, s6l, 9qd, vv, t61, w, p, 3j, rwv, 1m, y, yzz, q9, b1, 3w, jsi, gkr, 6, 3vd, d, 0a, 3a, jg, h0, qi, 9f, 0, c, 513, ujd, s9c, wo, v6, dw, sax, kp, 6u, n, rb6, c3, h3, 06l, 79, nm, ulc, tb, zd, j2, p, qhp, ma4, 8u2, sc, av4, b2, hq, gr, ah, y, ne, kg, a, w, vrc, 20, 7e, t, j, gd, l69, mwn, y, e7l, gn, iw, t, 66, e, wiy, y, 77, h4, 8t, ngl, ds2, n15, a, 82, u, d, tfw, x7, i, g, bn, seg, 9c, p2x, nts, w, gur, jfz, n7, ud, 1l, r, l, ox, fap, mik, di, 1i, a3, s2m, c, 0gm, g83, yny, 3, m, 3, 9hz, o, hdl, k, k5k, kzb, pk, u8, w, a6, am, 3qs, jr, d, 4, e, lx, etr, v, 1d, s4q, h, f3, 4, j, 2yj, 1e, m, ya, v8p, ji, d2a, ma, 80b, 1, vr5, a, vgi, f, vg, bp, ty, 8v, 1w, 4z, rg, n2, qb, 5mx, yg2, 0, 37, nmn, wa, h8, a, k, oif, ydo, The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Bringing Some More MySteries! - Moscoop
By- Yogesh Upadhyay
The Curse of Oak Island Season 8
The Curse of Oak Island is a fact television series that’s a treasure hunt. There are a lot of teams making efforts to search for treasure. This Island is on the Atlantic Coast of Nova Scotia, Canada. Series features that known as Oak Island Mystery.

And efforts of the group to look for ancient treasures. The Laguna brothers become with Treasure hunting thought. Marty owns nearly all of the Island, and his brother Rick increases interest. Future Prometheus Entertainment approaches brothers to perform a reality series.

Release Date and Renewal for Season 8:

The Curse of Oak Island is yet to get confirmation about renewal from History Channel. However, it will return to demonstrate some unexpected things, events. This season will probably face delays compare to previous seasons. Current situation of the pandemic is one of the reasons. Majority of the entertainment industry is ceased resulting in no generation. We may also see some changes in the show’s production component. The show may return in 2022.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Back to work next Tuesday. 🔦

A post shared by Curse Of Oak Island (@curseofoakisland) on

Plot Expectations from Season 8:

Season eight of the show will continue to explore secrets of Island. Laguna brothers will focus on important places. The team did some digging in shaft 8. They are hopeful for some stuff inside it. A new season may also come with new secrets. It’s yet to reveal where Oak Island’s turn will lead us to. Whatever happens, it’s confirmed Lagina brothers will not leave the place. Without finding out fact and treasure.

Yogesh Upadhyay

