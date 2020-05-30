The Crowned Season 4: Responsable Release Date, Cast, Plot And Believable Updates Here

- Advertisement -

The Crowned Season 4:

Olivia Colman will return as Queen Elizabeth II as we head into the Margaret Thatcher years for the fourth instalment of Peter Morgan’s royal epic.

With filming on season four of The Crown having wrapped just in time before the coronavirus shut down the entire country, Netflix’s flagship royal drama is hopefully still on track to hit our screens ASAP.

Release of the Series:

Netflix has yet to confirm an exact air date for the fourth season – and although there was a two-year gap between seasons two and three, we’re unlikely to have to wait quite so long for season four.

RadioTimes.com currently predicts that The Crown season four will be released in November or December 2020, approximately one year after the most recent outing of the show.

Filming for seasons three and four was scheduled to take place back-to-back, before another total cast changeover as Olivia Colman and Tobias Menzies step aside in favour of older actors.

Shooting on the fourth season finished in mid-March 2020, with the final days of filming brought forward owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

The cast for The Crown season 4

All the main cast from season three will be back for season four – including Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II, Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip, Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles, Erin Doherty as Princess Anne, and Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret.

However, they will be joined by several new cast members playing some very famous characters from history.

The Crown season 4 trailer:

No preview is on the cards. Expect it to property in mid-November, in case it releases from mid-October or in December 2020 in case the show airs in November.