THE CROWN SEASON 4: Release date, Trailer updates, Cast returning and all latest details

By- Rida Samreen
WHAT WILL BE THE PLOT OF SEASON 4?

With this in mind, it is likely to go from the end of the 70s up to about 1990, though the exact time is still to be confirmed. The new series will feature the Queen and Margaret Thatcher’s disagreements over Apartheid in South Africa, the 1984-5 miners’ strike, and the 1982 Falklands War.

This is just speculation, but The Crown season four could also cover the 1981 incident where six shots were fired at the Queen during the Trooping of the Colour. It could also cover the Buckingham House intruder, Michael Fagan, who made it into the Queen’s bedroom after a serious lapse in security.

WHEN WILL SEASON 4 RELEASE?

Netflix has yet to confirm an air date for season four. However, they have begun filming, which is set to go on until February 2020.

There was a two-year gap between seasons two and three, but we’re unlikely to have to wait quite so long for season four. On January 31, 2020, show bosses confirmed that The Crown will end after the fifth series.

IS THERE ANY TRAILER?

There are no updates on the season 4 trailer. Stay tuned on the moscoop for the latest updates. Till then, click on the link below to watch the trailer of season 3.

CAST EXPECTED IN SEASON 4:

The main characters include:

  • Olivia Colman playing Queen Elizabeth.
  • Helena Bonham Carter playing Princess Margaret.
  • Tobias Menzies playing Prince Philip.
  • Josh O’Connor playing Prince Charles.
  • Emerald Fennel playing Camilla Parker Bowles.
  • Gillian Anderson playing Margaret Thatcher.
  • Emma Corin playing Princess Diana.
