The Commons: This event is right for you

“Podcasting 101 for Nonprofits,” headed by Messy.fm’s Molly Beck will be hosted on the web.

Podcast, fulfill webcast. Tech from the Commons is virtual!

Have you ever dreamed of creating your podcast, but did not know where to begin? If you answered yes, then this event is right for you.

Formerly scheduled for March 26this year’s initial Tech at the Commons session, “Podcasting 101 for Nonprofits”, will now occur online April 2 from 10-11:30 a.m.

Directed by Molly Beck, creator of Messy.fm, also in partnership with Comcast NBCUniversal, the workshop will center on podcast growth to nonprofit leaders and professionals.

Podcasting — like blogging and websites — may be an instrument in the electronic strategy of a nonprofit. Beck will teach workshop participants to produce, how to plan and develop a new podcast while incorporating sound.

The workshop will cover:

“The podcasting landscape and also the Kind of show formats which are popular today”

“What works best for producing eye-catching show artwork”

“The best way to plan a year 1 editorial arc”

“The best way to locate, engage and also maintain listeners”

“The best way to name the series and event descriptions to help with discoverability”

“The way to use editing and recording tools to create the sound fantastically”

“Being a guest on different podcasts can greatly increase your business’s profile, also”

“templates you can copy/paste when coming other podcasts to get cross-promotion”

Before founding her podcast creation and hosting stage, Beck started and assembled Forbes podcasts and conducted advertising at Venmo. She’s also the writer of this profession guidance novel Reach Out (McGraw-Hill).

Participants can leave the material hacks and tools to this Tech from the Commons event they have to begin a podcast that transfers KPIs. As a bonus, they will get a complimentary year of this brand strategy subscription to Messy.fm in the conclusion of the workshop.